Mr. and Mrs. Claus visit the Louisville Zoo

Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by to meet families and take Christmas lists back up to the North Pole so the elves can get to them in time.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Visitors at the Louisville Zoo Saturday were treated to a visit from a pair of special guests.

Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by to meet families and take Christmas lists back up to the North Pole so the elves can get to them in time.

They also had some gifts for the zoo’s residents.

“For instance, the meerkats might get a pole with some ornaments inside or some gingerbread boxes and a lot of that is to bring out natural foraging behavior in the animals, so some natural behavior they would experience in the vanishing wild,” Kyle Shepherd with the Louisville Zoo said.

The animals also got gingerbread houses, Christmas trees and ornaments to play with. If you missed Santa on Saturday, you can visit one of his artic friends who lives at the zoo year round, Qannik the polar bear.

