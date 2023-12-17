Portland Museum puts on Holiday Bazaar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Portland Museum held its annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday.

In addition to the exhibits, people were selling handmade art, decorations, and even food.

The event has been going on for around 20 years and is an extension of the museum’s art and heritage fair it holds each fall.

“We put this on as an opportunity for the people who are still in the neighborhood or people who have ties to the neighborhood to come back and share what they’re doing with visitors from the neighborhood,” William Smith of the Portland Museum said. “It’s all really important and community driven.”

The museum is open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays, from noon to 4 p.m.

