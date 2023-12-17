Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Portland Museum puts on Holiday Bazaar

The event has been going on for around 20 years and is an extension of the museum’s art and heritage fair it holds each fall.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Portland Museum held its annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday.

In addition to the exhibits, people were selling handmade art, decorations, and even food.

The event has been going on for around 20 years and is an extension of the museum’s art and heritage fair it holds each fall.

“We put this on as an opportunity for the people who are still in the neighborhood or people who have ties to the neighborhood to come back and share what they’re doing with visitors from the neighborhood,” William Smith of the Portland Museum said. “It’s all really important and community driven.”

The museum is open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays, from noon to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Williams
SWAT Team takes suspect into custody at Dosker Manor
Woman identified in head-on crash near Fairdale
Trying to run a business while criminals are running drug rings all around you has become...
Drugs, guns, theft: Troubleshooters investigate crime devouring Louisville businesses
Jefferson County Coroner's Office seal
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for 46-year-old man
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

Latest News

Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by to meet families and take Christmas lists back up to the North...
Mr. and Mrs. Claus visit the Louisville Zoo
A fire in Jeffersonville displaced "multiple people" and sent seven to the hospital, including...
Fire in Jeffersonville hospitalizes 7
The girls’ basketball team held its annual arts and crafts fair at Moore High School. Players...
Moore girls’ basketball team holds arts and crafts fair
Hundreds of people were at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery to honor those who have given...
More than 8,000 wreaths laid on veterans’ graves for Wreaths Across America