Savannah Smiles Youth Services spreads Christmas cheer to at-risk children

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Savannah Smiles Youth Services works to make sure kids are surrounded by love on Christmas, even though they may be missing a loved one.

The non-profit was founded in 2020 to support kids who have lost a parent to addiction or mental illness. The non-profit has since expanded to serve children who are at-risk for a variety of reasons, including children facing poverty, abuse or neglect.

The organization was founded in honor of Savannah Stephens, a mother who fought addiction for nine years before she passed away in March of 2020.

Savannah’s brother Garreth Stephens and her mother Jennifer Arnold-Brazell started the non-profit to support her kids and others going through the same trauma.

“It’s amazing just seeing these kids have fun and being able to enjoy them and watch them grow,” Arnold-Brazell said. “We have a mentorship program that they participate in and they just get to grow together and form relationships with other kids who have gone through some of the same hardships they have.”

Every year, the non-profit invites families who are part of the program to an annual Christmas party. The non-profit supplies parents of all the kids with presents to give to them on Christmas morning.

This year, 100 kids received gifts and 14 kids received new bikes, helmets and locks from local non-profit Bobby’s Bikes.

“Once a year we come together at Christmas and celebrate them and their families,” Arnold-Brazell said. “We just dance, come together, have fun and just love each other through the holiday season.”

To learn more about Savannah Smiles Youth Services and how you can refer a child in need or donate to support their mission click here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.