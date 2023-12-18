Contact Troubleshooters
13th annual Boxes of Love to kick off Tuesday

(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff and Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville leaders came together this morning to celebrate the start of the annual ‘Boxes of Love’ event.

Tuesday, Metro United Way local labor unions and businesses and even the Louisville mayor will all come together to distribute 1500 boxes of food.

This is to feed designated military families and families in under-served areas so that they have a happy holiday season too.

Food insecurity is a major need amongst Louisville communities, but Boxes of Love helps fight that issue by bringing the community together to support families in need.

“This is a beautiful way that we can come together and ensure that for the holidays, we can make them a little more bright for almost 70,000 families by ensuring that they have a wonderful meal that they can come together and be in fellowship with each other, and see that love expressed from the community to make sure that their homes are enjoying the holiday season,” Metro United Way President and CEO Adria Johnson said.

This is the 13th year Boxes of Love has been hosted.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

