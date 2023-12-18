ALERT DAY: Afternoon snow showers & wind may impact travel

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: 10 AM to 7 PM EST

Afternoon scattered snow showers & strong wind can reduce visibility

Wind chills in the teens & single digits Tuesday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures will fall throughout the day, plummeting into the low 30s by the afternoon.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for areas along and east of I-65 due to afternoon/evening snow showers and squalls. Expect wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH. Residual snow showers and flurries are possible this evening before clouds clear overnight.

It will remain windy throughout the evening before the wind relaxes Tuesday morning. Temperatures tumble into the teens and 20s by tomorrow morning. Even though Tuesday’s forecast features plenty of sunshine, we will struggle to warm up. Most of us will be stuck in the 30s for highs; the Metro could touch 40°. Clouds begin to increase Tuesday night as lows drop into the 20s.

