ALERT DAY: Pockets of heavier snow showers this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: until 7 PM EST

Afternoon scattered snow showers and strong wind can reduce visibility

Wind chills in the teens & single digits Tuesday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow showers and flurries develop through the afternoon hours. When you combine the snow showers along with strong wind gusts and falling temperatures, the risk for visibility issues and slick spots begins to grow. Use caution traveling!

Residual snow showers and flurries are possible this evening before clouds clear overnight. It will remain windy throughout the evening before the wind relaxes Tuesday morning. Temperatures tumble into the teens and 20s by tomorrow morning.

Even though Tuesday’s forecast features plenty of sunshine, we will struggle to warm up. Most of us will be stuck in the 30s for highs; the Metro could touch 40°.

Clouds begin to increase Tuesday night as lows drop

into the 20s.

Warmer weather develops toward Christmas Eve and Day. Rain chances are likely to also increase for the area. Stay tuned for more updates on that setup

