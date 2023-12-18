Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: Snow showers will impact visibility through this evening

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • ALERT DAY and Winter Weather Advisory along and east of I-65 until 7 p.m. as snow showers continue
  • Isolated slick spot potential overnight with remaining flurries through midnight
  • Milder and sunnier by Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow showers will fade with the setting sun tonight. With temperatures quickly falling below freezing tonight a few slick spots are possible as a flurries remain in the region through midnight. Temperatures will fall into the 10s and 20s early Tuesday.

Tuesday is a sunny day as high pressure regains control of our weather. It’ll be a cold day despite the sun as highs only get up to near 40 degrees during the afternoon.

Tuesday night is cold, but not quiet as cold as the previous night thanks to an increase in cloud cover and southerly winds. Lows will be in the 20s early Wednesday morning.

Much nicer weather arrives on Wednesday as high pressure shifting to our east allows for a renewed push of warmer air moving in from the south. With a few clouds we’ll see highs in the 50s on Wednesday.

Clouds and shower chances will both become more common heading toward the Christmas weekend as a more disturbed weather pattern arrives. Highs will rise toward the 60-degree mark in time for Christmas, so any chance of a White Christmas looks to be dashed at this point.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

