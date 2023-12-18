Bullitt County church brings gifts, free meals to Eastern Kentucky area hit by flooding

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County church brought thousands of dollars worth of gifts to a city in Eastern Kentucky that has been hit hard by natural disasters.

In 2022, historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky killed dozens of people and wiped away homes, businesses and schools. Then earlier this year, the region saw wildfires that burned more than 27,000 acres of land.

“That put it on our heart to do outreach there so it started with a place, and then it goes to a vision,” said pastor Ronnie Winter. “The Lord put everything together and we rallied up the people in our church.”

“Really we just kind of reached out to our some of our local brothers and sisters around here, local businesses,” said outreach director Shawn Frye. “They just kind of poured in.”

Stites Station Bible Church brought around $50,000 worth of gifts to Manchester, Ky. Saturday. It was all made possible by donations from the community, including equipment from a Walmart in Sheperdsville and M&M Cartage.

It took two tractor trailers to haul the gifts, which included 200 bikes, toys, clothing, and personal care items.

Clay County is an area hit hard by poverty. According to the U.S Census Bureau, just over 35% of the county lives below the poverty line.

“It’s very humbling because we’re an area that’s very prosperous and we have a lot and when you go there, they’re just very humble and their hearts are open,” Winter said.

The church also gave out free meals. Pastor Ronnie Winter says the church members handed out hundreds of hot dogs and hamburgers. He says almost 800 people attended the distribution.

“We started at 9:00 in the morning and they were lining up at 4:30,” Winter said. “It’s just amazing, just the hunger that people have. When you’ve lost everything, anything helps.”

Winter says the church plans to continue to grow their Christmas outreach program, hoping to share their faith with other areas in need.

“Last year we took one tractor trailer load down and this year we were able two tractor trailer loads down,” Winter said. “We pray that wherever we decide to go each year for Christmas outreach to bring hope across America, that it just continues to grow.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.