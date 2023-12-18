Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Car plows into parked vehicle in Biden’s motorcade outside Delaware campaign headquarters

President Joe Biden reacts after hearing a loud bang as he leaves his campaign headquarters in...
President Joe Biden reacts after hearing a loud bang as he leaves his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. A car plowed into a parked SUV that was part of Biden's motorcade Sunday night while the president was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press and COLLEEN LONG
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A car plowed into a parked SUV that was guarding President Joe Biden ‘s motorcade Sunday night while the president was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.

While Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armored SUV, a sedan hit a U.S. Secret Service vehicle that was being used to close off intersections near the headquarters for the president’s departure. The sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

Biden paused and looked over toward the sound, surprised, before he was ushered into the vehicle, where his wife was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home. His schedule was otherwise unaffected by the incident.

The Secret Service did not immediately comment on the incident.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Coroner's Office seal
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for 46-year-old man
Jake Luxemburger
Jake’s Law would increase penalties for those who flee police
Corydon woman dies in crash while allegedly fleeing police
Lakeisa Jeffery and her family gather to remember the death of her son and to call on LMPD to...
‘I won’t quit until you are brought to justice’: Louisville family looking for justice three years after double shooting on Gagel Avenue
All eligible customers have to do is use their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and alert...
Kroger offering extra discount to eligible customers on Wednesday

Latest News

Multiple people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in a...
Multiple people sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after rollover crash in Colorado Springs parking lot
Dr. Heather Felton, Norton Children's pediatrician, takes to TikTok to fight health...
The good–and the bad–of child health information on social media
Donald Erwin, 59, was last seen on December, 29, 2023. Police say Erwin's car was found nearly...
Car linked to Missouri man missing since 2013 found submerged in pond
LMPD cruisers
Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Fairdale