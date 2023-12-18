Contact Troubleshooters
Check flights, check-in early as U.S. prepares for record holiday season air travel

Louisville Muhammad Ali International is predicting a new record with 22% more travelers than last year flying from Wednesday until after New Year.
By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Holiday air travel is expected to break records nationally and locally.

AAA predicts 7.5 million air travelers, up from 7.3 million last year.

Louisville Muhammad Ali International is predicting a new record with 22% more travelers than last year flying from Wednesday until after New Year.

Flying in and out of Louisville is not expected to be a problem.

But airport officials are reminding passengers to be prepared for weather and congestion delays elsewhere that could result in a rippling effect.

“The east coast, northeast area is getting some heavy rain and potential snow in that area which could very much have a domino effect here locally or even on the West Coast,” Natalie Chaudoin, Louisville Muhammad Ali International Public Relations Director, said. “[Airlines] don’t just fly from point A to point B, they usually go point A to point B to point C and so forth. So, it’s very mindful to keep an eye on your flight status when traveling during the holidays.”

Chaudoin recommends arriving 2 and a half hours early for morning flights and checking flight arrivals and departures often to avoid disruptions.

