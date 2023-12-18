Contact Troubleshooters
Flea Off Market Holiday Bazaar returns to the Henry Clay

By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Flea Off Market held its annual Holiday Bazaar at the Henry Clay Sunday.

There were hundreds of vendors throughout every square inch of the historic building selling art, glassware, mugs, handmade goods and many other thing.

Jessica Osborne, one of the vendors, was there for the first time.

“This is our first time with Flea Off Market, first time with the Holiday Bazaar and it’s been going really well,” she said. “There’s been a huge crowd. It’s been a great weekend.”

Flea Off’s next event will be the second weekend in March at their open air location on East Market Street.

