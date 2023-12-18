Floyd, Clark counties receiving state funding for recycling efforts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Floyd and Clark counties will be receiving funding from the state government to help improve recycling.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced $541,245 will be awarded to 15 applicants of the Community Recycling Grant Program.

This funding is being used to create cost-effective programs, according to a release.

“Community recycling grants provide direct investments that make recycling more accessible to Hoosiers. Historically, these grants have provided new equipment for recycling operators and improved local collection programs,” IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess said. “These grants will make a significant impact on community recycling efforts across Indiana.”

More than $25,000 has been awarded to the Floyd County Solid Waste Management District and more than $12,000 has been awarded to the Clark County Solid Waste Management District. The grants are funded through IDEM’s Solid Waste Management Fund.

Below is information on the funding below:

Brown County Solid Waste Management District $8,363

City of Nappanee $100,000

Clark County Solid Waste $12,173

Dearborn County Solid Waste Management District $68,667

Floyd County Solid Waste Management District $25,125

GardenQuest INC. $1,994

Henry County Solid Waste Management District $8,363

Indianapolis Airport Authority $100,000

Indianapolis Museum of Art, Inc. $34,793

Johnson County Soil and Water Conservation District $3,000

Marshall County Solid Waste $18,844

Purdue University Campus Planning, Architecture and Sustainability $10,108

Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County $100,000

Shelby County Recycling District $22,954

Sullivan County Recycling Center $26,861

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.