Floyd, Clark counties receiving state funding for recycling efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Floyd and Clark counties will be receiving funding from the state government to help improve recycling.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced $541,245 will be awarded to 15 applicants of the Community Recycling Grant Program.
This funding is being used to create cost-effective programs, according to a release.
“Community recycling grants provide direct investments that make recycling more accessible to Hoosiers. Historically, these grants have provided new equipment for recycling operators and improved local collection programs,” IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess said. “These grants will make a significant impact on community recycling efforts across Indiana.”
More than $25,000 has been awarded to the Floyd County Solid Waste Management District and more than $12,000 has been awarded to the Clark County Solid Waste Management District. The grants are funded through IDEM’s Solid Waste Management Fund.
Below is information on the funding below:
- Brown County Solid Waste Management District $8,363
- City of Nappanee $100,000
- Clark County Solid Waste $12,173
- Dearborn County Solid Waste Management District $68,667
- Floyd County Solid Waste Management District $25,125
- GardenQuest INC. $1,994
- Henry County Solid Waste Management District $8,363
- Indianapolis Airport Authority $100,000
- Indianapolis Museum of Art, Inc. $34,793
- Johnson County Soil and Water Conservation District $3,000
- Marshall County Solid Waste $18,844
- Purdue University Campus Planning, Architecture and Sustainability $10,108
- Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County $100,000
- Shelby County Recycling District $22,954
- Sullivan County Recycling Center $26,861
