Frazier History Museum holds free family day

By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Frazier Museum let people step back in time and enjoy the holidays with a special display – all for free.

Sunday, the museum partnered with Walmart for its Free Family Day promotion. It was also the first time the museum had partnered with the non-profit, “I Would Rather Be Reading.”

Every year, the group puts up Lights on main outside the museum, so this year, the Frazier invited them inside for a special Christmas exhibit.

Ashley Dearinger, executive director of “I Would Rather Be Reading” said it’s important to remove barriers like high prices.

“All of our programming is free to every child and family across the city,” she said. “We’re in nine different sites. Today is just a celebration to bring all of our families together, all of their cultures, learning about each other and the different ways that we celebrate the holidays.”

Inside of the exhibit, you’ll find more than 70 trees, all decorated by a sponsor. It will stay up through Jan. 8.

