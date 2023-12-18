Contact Troubleshooters
Identity released of Corydon woman killed in crash while allegedly fleeing police

(WTVG)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Corydon woman is dead after crashing her car while allegedly fleeing police Saturday evening, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP spokesperson Carey Huls said a trooper was patrolling on State Road 62 at about 7:30 p.m. when he saw a car on Water Street blow past a stop sign. The trooper followed the car onto Water Street and turned on his lights, trying to pull the car over.

Huls said the car made a U-turn when the driver saw the trooper and turned onto SR 62. The trooper followed, turning on his sirens. Before he could catch up to the car, it ran off the side of the road and crashed into a tree. The impact threw the driver out of the car, instantly killing her.

The Harrison County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 27-year-old Sierra Rose Baylor.

Huls said the crash is still being investigated, but alcohol is suspected to be a factor.

