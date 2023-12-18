Indiana National Guard soldiers, airmen won’t pay state income tax starting with 2023 returns

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb sits down to eat with members of the Indiana National Guard Nov. 15,...
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb sits down to eat with members of the Indiana National Guard Nov. 15, 2023, at Camp Simba in Kenya. Source: Governor Eric Holcomb's Office(WAVE News)
By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Hoosier National Guardsmen will no longer pay state income tax beginning with their 2023 tax returns.

The exemption applies to all Hoosier Guardsmen, which includes traditional members, military technicians and full-time National Guard soldiers and airmen, according to a news release from the Indiana National Guard.

National Guard members are allowed a deduction from adjusted gross income for wages earned from their military service, including service for National Guard state active-duty missions and federalized overseas missions, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue. The exemption also includes wages earned as a dual-status military technician, someone who works full-time for the National Guard and must serve in the National Guard for that employment.

Exemptions do not apply to non-dual-status technicians or independent military contractors, according to the release. They also do not apply to wages earned from employment outside of military service.

The Indiana legislature passed the military exemption bill, House Bill 1034, in April and Gov. Eric J. Holcomb signed it into law May 1.

“By completely phasing out state taxes on military veteran retirement in 2022 and eliminating the state income tax for Hoosier Guardsmen in 2023, Indiana continues to demonstrate our state’s enduring appreciation for the exemplary women and men who serve our local communities, state and nation in the Indiana National Guard,” Holcomb said.

Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana’s adjutant general, said he is grateful for the governor and legislature’s support for the change.

“Soldiers and airmen in our many uniquely rewarding careers will enjoy the additional benefit of keeping more of what they earn while serving our state and nation,” Lyles said.

More information about the change can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

