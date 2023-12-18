Indiana State Police raid Clark County Airport in ongoing Noel investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police raided a hanger at the Clark County Airport Friday as part of their investigation into former Sheriff Jamey Noel. The target of their search? A 1958 Cessna.

Newly released search warrant records reveal authorities found the plane as well as checks and other evidence appearing to show Noel purchased it with money from his fire and ambulance company, but planned to use it for himself.

The existence of the plane was reported to state police by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office which had received an outstanding fuel bill. The sheriff’s office told state police Noel had set up an aviation department within the office and had obtained one plane and five helicopters from surplus military property.

A cashiers check show Noel purchased the plane from Jerry Mull for $25,000 in February 2022. Mull told police he thought Noel was buying it for himself, but the check was paid from Utica Township Volunteer Firefighter Association funds and listed “equipment” in the memo.

A separate aviation company serviced the plane twice and was paid $16,616 from Utica Township Volunteer Firefighter Association funds, and $465 from Noel’s personal checking account.

Registration records show the plane was registered to Noel in August 2022 and changed to the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighter Association in October 2023. In the warrant, state police said the registration was changed after Noel learned he was a suspect in a criminal investigation and after police had raided his home, pole barn, and fire stations.

The Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association does not provide air ambulance services.

Noel has pleaded not guilty to 15 felony charges filed against him in November for theft, corrupt business influence, and ghost employment among others.

Investigators said additional charges could be filed following the completion of ongoing audits and investigations by the Indiana State Board of Accounts and Department of Revenue.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.