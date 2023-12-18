Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Indiana State Police raid Clark County Airport in ongoing Noel investigation

Jamey Noel
Jamey Noel(Clark County Jail)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police raided a hanger at the Clark County Airport Friday as part of their investigation into former Sheriff Jamey Noel. The target of their search? A 1958 Cessna.

Newly released search warrant records reveal authorities found the plane as well as checks and other evidence appearing to show Noel purchased it with money from his fire and ambulance company, but planned to use it for himself.

The existence of the plane was reported to state police by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office which had received an outstanding fuel bill. The sheriff’s office told state police Noel had set up an aviation department within the office and had obtained one plane and five helicopters from surplus military property.

A cashiers check show Noel purchased the plane from Jerry Mull for $25,000 in February 2022. Mull told police he thought Noel was buying it for himself, but the check was paid from Utica Township Volunteer Firefighter Association funds and listed “equipment” in the memo.

A separate aviation company serviced the plane twice and was paid $16,616 from Utica Township Volunteer Firefighter Association funds, and $465 from Noel’s personal checking account.

Registration records show the plane was registered to Noel in August 2022 and changed to the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighter Association in October 2023. In the warrant, state police said the registration was changed after Noel learned he was a suspect in a criminal investigation and after police had raided his home, pole barn, and fire stations.

The Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association does not provide air ambulance services.

Noel has pleaded not guilty to 15 felony charges filed against him in November for theft, corrupt business influence, and ghost employment among others.

Investigators said additional charges could be filed following the completion of ongoing audits and investigations by the Indiana State Board of Accounts and Department of Revenue.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity released of Corydon woman killed in crash while allegedly fleeing police
Lakeisa Jeffery and her family gather to remember the death of her son and to call on LMPD to...
‘I won’t quit until you are brought to justice’: Louisville family looking for justice three years after double shooting on Gagel Avenue
ALERT DAY: Snow showers will impact visibility through this evening
LMPD cruisers
Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Fairdale
Jefferson County Coroner's Office seal
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for 46-year-old man

Latest News

ALERT DAY: Snow showers will impact visibility through this evening
Source: Louisville Metro Public Works
Louisville Metro Snow Team, KYTC crews prepared for afternoon snow showers
Floyd, Clark counties receiving state funding for recycling efforts
Attorneys for a Kentucky woman who filed a lawsuit demanding the right to an abortion have...
Attorneys for Kentucky woman seeking abortion withdraw lawsuit