Jury begins deliberations in Brice Rhodes triple murder case

The case wrapped up after four days of testimony, with no witnesses called by the defense.
By Mark Stevens
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jurors in the triple murder trial of Brice Rhodes are now deliberating after listening to four days of testimony.

Rhodes is charged with killing Christoper Jones with teenage brothers Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway, and then killing the two teens to silence them after they began discussing what had happened with their mother.

Gordon and Ordway’s bodies were stabbed more than a dozen times each, and then were burned before being dumped behind an abandoned house.

The murders took place in 2016. As part of Rhodes’ trial, co-defendants Jecorey Taylor and Anjuan Carter testified against him as part of their plea agreements with prosecutors.

Carter told jurors Rhodes took a vote on whether Gordon and Ordway should die. Taylor told jurors Rhodes made him and others present stab the two teens.

Defense attorneys told jurors police focused in on Rhodes without evidence. The biggest gap in the evidence they focused on was the lack of a backseat from Rhodes’ car. Police testified in court several times they had found it, but said in this trial that turned out not to be the case and had been a misunderstanding.

The defense rested its case Monday without calling any witnesses or having Rhodes testify on his own behalf. He has remained silent during the course of the trial.

Rhodes faces life in prison if convicted of murder. Jurors can also choose to convict him of second-degree manslaughter if they believe the evidence doesn’t support the murder charges.

Jury deliberations began at 5:45 Monday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

