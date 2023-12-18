Kentucky Downs Grade 1 stakes could put Franklin-Simpson area on the map

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Simpson County’s Kentucky Downs racetrack now has a grade 1 stake, which is the highest grade in horseracing.

“So, it’s for a turf sprint, which is a shorter distance and there’s not a lot of these races that are graded so across the country. So, this is really big that we have a grade one,” Director of Marketing at the Mint Gaming Hall John Wholihan said. “What that means is a lot of attention gets paid to our track in that short week that were operating racing in September and it’s great to have that following. More horsemen want to come because typically those graded stakes have a higher purse value. So, they’re racing for more money.”

There are a variety of grades when it comes to big-stake horse races, including one, two, three, and many others that are considered smaller stakes.

Kentucky Downs hosts races for seven days in September, which includes nine stake races, but this marks their first grade 1.

“For Kentucky Downs in Franklin to have that many graded stakes in just seven days of racing and now have a grade one, they’ve moved up with the big guys,” Wholihan said.

Racing at higher stakes would increase the value of Kentucky-bred horses, providing more of an opportunity to make it to more high-end races, and thus serving the commonwealth.

This new status on the racetrack has the potential to put the Franklin-Simpson area on the map.

“In terms of the local community, [there will be] more eyeballs on our racing program here at the end of August, the beginning of September, from national television coverage to local, and that tends to attract people fans to come out in addition to the horsemen. So, this is a good thing all the way around,” Wholihan said.

He added that this status may also attract attention internationally.

“One area of the world where they do a lot of grass racing like Kentucky Downs track and not as much dirt racing like most American tracks are,” he said. “Europe is a heavy concentration of grass racing, so if you start having graded stakes races at a place like Kentucky Downs, we may attract more Europeans and it sets up nicely that they can come race with us.”

The races will be held in September of 2024.

