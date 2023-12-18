Louisville Metro Snow Team, KYTC crews prepared for afternoon snow showers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are ready to treat roads in Louisville and surrounding counties for the Monday afternoon snow expected.

Members of the Louisville Metro Snow Team are going to be monitoring the high-risk areas like bridge decks, overpasses, hilly roadways and other elevated surfaces, according to a release from Louisville Metro Public Works.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said all eight counties in District 5 have 172 plow trucks prepped, and 72 of those are being dedicated solely to Jefferson County.

The snow and strong wind gusts can cause reduced visibility when traveling.

A winter weather advisory is in place until 7 p.m.

Click or tap here for the latest on the forecast from the WAVE Storm Tracking Team.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.