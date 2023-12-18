Man arrested in connection to deadly Frankfort shooting
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - New details have been released about a deadly Sunday morning shooting in Franklin County.
When officers were called to respond to a home in the 100 block of Myrtle Avenue, they found 47-year-old Bryan Biggs shot.
Biggs, a Frankfort native, was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Police arrested 33-year-old Bobby Long in connection to the shooting and charged him with murder.
No other information was released.
