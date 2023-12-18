Man arrested in connection to deadly Frankfort shooting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - New details have been released about a deadly Sunday morning shooting in Franklin County.

When officers were called to respond to a home in the 100 block of Myrtle Avenue, they found 47-year-old Bryan Biggs shot.

Biggs, a Frankfort native, was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police arrested 33-year-old Bobby Long in connection to the shooting and charged him with murder.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.