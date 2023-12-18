Man arrested on DUI charges after driving through fence at UPS checkpoint

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 30-year-old man is facing several charges after police said he drove through a gated fence at Louisville Airport in the UPS complex.

Vladimir Santos is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of criminal mischief, one count of criminal trespassing, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid, and driving with an expired license.

On Sunday, officers responded to a breach in the UPS complex at ramp 9 on Grade Lane after Santos drove through a gated fence at one of the employee checkpoints and struck two tug vehicles that had a UPS employee inside.

Officers said Santos appeared extremely intoxicated and smelled like alcohol when they spoke to him. He was not able to stand on his own without assistance and was placed inside a police cruiser.

An arrest citation said a UPS employee attempted to translate for Santos, who does not speak English. The interpreter said Santos claimed he drank about a liter of alcohol and said several times to “just kill me”.

Santos vomited inside the car and then passed out. He was taken to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Police said he blew a .159 on a portable breathalyzer.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

