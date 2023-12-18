Man leaves large bag of meth unattended while gambling at casino, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is in jail in Evansville, charged with dealing meth.

Police say a small backpack was left unattended at Bally’s casino early Sunday morning.

It turned out, there was nearly 30 grams of meth inside, police say.

They say officials figured out 40-year-old Anthony Barron was the owner.

Police say when Barron was taken into custody, he told them he bought the drugs for $300 while at the casino.

They say five empty baggies were also in the backpack.

At the time of this report, Barron had no bond.

