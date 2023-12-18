Contact Troubleshooters
Memorial held in honor of LMPD officer killed in the line of duty 2 years ago

By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is remembering a fallen officer, two years after he was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Zach Cottongim was investigating an abandoned vehicle on I-64 near the Mellwood Avenue exit on Dec. 18, 2021, when he was struck by a vehicle. Cottongim died before he could get to the hospital.

Police found the driver of the car that hit Cottongim had lost control of the vehicle. He was only 29-years-old.

On Monday, LMPD, city leaders along with family and friends of Cottongim remembered his life and legacy. A memorial was held this morning at Cave Hill Cemetery. Officers who worked alongside Cottongim during his seven years on the force spoke about him today.

Major Shannon Lauder highlighted the importance of Monday’s memorial and keeping Cottongim’s memories alive.

“It’s important to his wife and kids that even though life goes that we don’t forget Zach,” Lauder said. “And we still think about him all the time, it’s an important part of our profession, and what makes things a little easier on us, is having that bond together whenever we have to go through loss and traumatic experiences like that.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

