Sen. Paul, Louisville-area lawmakers discuss ways to reduce crime

By WAVE Staff and Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ways to reduce crime in the Louisville Metro was the topic of discussion as Senator Rand Paul met with several Kentucky state lawmakers today.

Senator Paul had a roundtable discussion with lawmakers from Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Bullitt and Spencer Counties.

Most of their discussion centered on the “SAFER Kentucky Act” proposal.

It includes a three-strike rule where anyone convicted of three violent felonies, must spend life in prison.

The bill would also create a Kentucky statute for carjacking and create stiffer penalties for drive-by shootings.

The primary sponsor, Louisville Republican Jason Bauman, says he wants to work with both sides of the aisle to get this right.

“We are continuing to have those discussions with everyone,” Bauman said. “After the hearing last week, as you might imagine, a number of people have reached out, a number of my democrat colleagues in the house, so we’re taking those meetings, and we’re going to continue to adapt and adjust the policy until we reach session.”

Bauman plans to introduce the Safer Kentucky Act, in next year’s General Assembly.

