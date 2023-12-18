Contact Troubleshooters
UofL’s Thrash opts out of Holiday Bowl

UofL junior wide receiver Jamari Thrash has opted out the Dec. 27, 2023 Holiday Bowl game...
UofL junior wide receiver Jamari Thrash has opted out the Dec. 27, 2023 Holiday Bowl game against Southern Cal and has declared for the NFL Draft.(Dusty Baker/WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Ahead of their appearance next week in the Holiday Bowl, the University of Louisville has learned they will be without the team’s leading receiver.

Jamari Thrash, a junior from LaGrange, Ga., has informed the school that he will not play in the bowl game and will forego his final year of eligibility.

In his only season with UofL, Thrash led the Cardinal receivers with 63 catches for 858 yards and six touchdowns.

Thrash, who played in 12 of the 13 games this season, also had two 100-yard receiving games. Those came against Indiana and Pitt.

Louisville (10-3) will take on the USC Trojans (7-5) in the Holiday Bowl which will be played Dec. 27 at Petco Park in San Diego. The stadium is the home of the MLB San Diego Padres.

Thrash is the second player to opt out of the game. Junior running back Jawhar Jordan announced Dec. 13 that he would not play. Jordan has also declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

