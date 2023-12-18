Contact Troubleshooters
Volunteers from Louisville housing developer pack holiday food bags for tenets

Volunteers from the LDG Foundation packed food bags for tenets
Volunteers from the LDG Foundation packed food bags for tenets(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff and Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville housing developer is making sure families don’t go hungry this holiday season.

LDG Development owns several apartment complexes in Louisville, including Riverport Landings, Jefferson Green and Whispering Woods.

Monday, the company got a group of volunteers together at the office on Third Street to assemble holiday food bags for LDG residents.

Congressman Morgan McGarvey even pitched in.

It’s called Operation Jolly. In total, they bagged more than $15,000 worth of food!

The LDG Foundation wanted to do something to help tenants, who are experiencing food insecurity around the holidays.

“Food insecurity is a big issue so sometimes stretching paychecks across the month is tough,” LDG Foundation Co-Chair Lisa Dischinger said. “If you can give somebody enough food to make it to the end of the month, it might be the difference of whether or not they get to stay in housing.”

In the spirit of giving, LDG is asking anyone who’s able to to consider donating food to a local food bank or food pantry, this holiday season.

