Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Fairdale

LMPD cruisers
LMPD cruisers(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Fairdale neighborhood Sunday evening.

LMPD responded to a call at 8:39 p.m. to the 1500 block of Glengarry Drive and found a woman who had been shot in the leg.

The woman was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

There are no known suspects at the time, but LMPD is asking that anyone with information call their anonymous tip line at (502)-564-LMPD.

