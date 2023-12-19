Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

72-year-old woman drowns in vehicle during flooding

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital at 1:46 p.m. (SOURCE: WCSC)
By Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A 72-year-old woman died Sunday after she become trapped in a submerged vehicle during Sunday night’s downpour in South Carolina.

Nancy Morrow of Mount Pleasant died Sunday afternoon at East Cooper Medical Center from asphyxia from drowning, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Mount Pleasant Police responded to Omni Boulevard in the Ravens Run area shortly before 1 p.m. to a report of a person trapped in a fully submerged vehicle, an incident report states.

Two officers and members of the Mount Pleasant Fire Department jumped into the floodwater and made their way to the vehicle to attempt to rescue the victim. Once Morrow was brought to land, officers performed CPR.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital at 1:46 p.m., the report said.

The flooding in South Carolina was part of a severe weather system that hit the East, unleashing strong winds and torrential rainfall across a wide swath of the U.S.

In addition to the death in South Carolina, weather-related fatalities were reported in Maine, Pennsylvania and New York, including two other people who died when their vehicles encountered flooding, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Cold sunshine this afternoon
Jamey Noel
Indiana State Police raid Clark County Airport in ongoing Noel investigation
Brice Rhodes is currently on trial for triple murder in 2016.
Jury finds Brice Rhodes guilty on all counts in triple murder case
Roger Parham was identified by KSP after 25 years missing.
KSP uses advanced DNA technology to identify human remains discovered 25 years ago
UofL junior wide receiver Jamari Thrash has opted out the Dec. 27, 2023 Holiday Bowl game...
UofL’s Thrash opts out of Holiday Bowl

Latest News

FILE - Old-growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon River Trail, June 25, 2004, in Mt....
Biden administration moves to protect oldest trees as climate change brings more fires, pests
Empower Brands is recalling two models of the Power XL Vortex dual-basket air fryer, DUAF-005...
More than 300K air fryers sold at Walmart, Target and Kohl’s recalled
It will be an extra merry Christmas in the Silberman home after a special donation.
Man receives gift of life from daughter
Scales of Justice
Indictment on rape, sex abuse charges returned against ex-JCPS band teacher
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
Sandra Day O’Connor memorialized by President Joe Biden as a ‘pioneer’ first female justice