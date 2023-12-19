Alleged carjacking participant charged with causing woman’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted on a manslaughter charge after causing the death of a motorcyclist seven months ago is now in custody.

Damorion Murrell, 18, was a juvenile at the time.

According to reports, Murrell was involved in a carjacking with three other people in the Parkland neighborhood on June 17, 2023. The next day, around 4:30 p.m. June 18, the vehicle taken in the carjacking is believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting on Finzer Street.

After the shooting, the stolen vehicle stopped working and the four people inside the car fled.

The arrest report says while Murrell was running away, he ran into the path of a motorcycle that was driving on South Preston Street. Murrell was hit by the motorcycle, but the motorcyclist was ejected.

The motorcyclist, Dana M. Kustes, 42, of Louisville, later died from her injuries at UofL Hospital.

Police reports say Murrell and the three others involved were seen running away from the scene with handguns.

In addition to manslaughter, Murrell is facing charges of receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment, and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Murrell was arraigned Tuesday in the LMDC Courtroom in a separate case for enhanced possession of marijuana. A not guilty plea was entered for Murrell and he was ordered not to be in possession of any weapons and to have no new violations of the law.

Bond was set at $2,500 cash in the drug case. If bond is posted, Murrell will be placed into the home incarceration program.

