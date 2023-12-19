Appalachia Service Project receives grant to rebuild homes damaged by July 2022 flood

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WYMT) - One non-profit out of Tennessee is continuing to help build homes back after the historic July 2022 flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Appalachian Service Project (ASP) announced Tuesday that it received a $334,750 grant from the American Red Cross.

The money will be used to rebuild as many as 50 homes for low-income households.

“We can never say enough good things about partners like the American Red Cross‚” said Chris Schroeder, ASP’s Director of New Build and Disaster Recovery. “This partnership is just further proof, if any proof is needed, that we’re all on the same team and all have the same goal – serving our friends and neighbors across eastern Kentucky.”

In 2023, 48 new homes were built by ASP while approximately 250 have been repaired throughout its service area.

