BGPD recovers thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in shoplifting operations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police partnered with the Kentucky Organized Retail Crime Association and other area loss prevention personnel to conduct two pre-planned shoplifting blitz operations.

Officers stayed in stores in the city and patrolled nearby areas to help identify, cite and catch shoplifters.

“On the days of the operation, we have some detectives dedicated where they’re in the store, and they’re helping watch too,” Ronnie Ward, Public Information Officer for the Bowling Green Police Department, said. “So whether a store may only have one loss prevention person or a team of five, then we add to that number to help them observe, to watch and to see if there’s other folks that are [shoplifting].”

Ward said shoplifting was just the tip of the iceberg for what came from the operations.

“Because the truth of the matter is, and as you can see according to the statistics from this operation, it’s not just shoplifting. There’s folks with warrants, there’s folks with drugs, other problems,” Ward said. “We’ve even come across some counterfeit money in this particular case that we were going to follow up on later. So, we know there’s other problems associated with that.”

Over $3,200 in merchandise was recovered from those charged, and information was gained about additional felony criminal activity (counterfeit currency) to be followed up on by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Loss prevention personnel also stopped the theft of over $5,000 in merchandise without police intervention.

The operations resulted in the following charges:

7 people arrested for shoplifting

5 people were cited for shoplifting

3 people will be charged with shoplifting when they are located

16 people were banned from multiple retail establishments for their involvement

6 people were served felony warrants

3 people were served misdemeanor warrants

4 people were charged with felony drug offenses

While some may not view shoplifting as too serious a crime, Ward said it can lead to larger problems for businesses and consumers in the long run.

“These stores have to build in their budget for loss and that’s unfortunate. Because of that, items cost more. Now that’s not to say, ‘Well, if we eliminated shoplifting, all those prices would go down.’,” Ward said. “I wouldn’t argue that, I wouldn’t even begin to pretend I could understand that. But I do know that it’s a problem.”

As far as when the next Shoplifting Blitz Operation will be, Ward says that’s for BGPD to know, and you to hopefully never find out.

“We don’t announce it ahead of time, we’re just here to help our retail partners. We want them to know that and they know it, they can contact us,” Ward said. “We work closely together, not just on shoplifting cases, but other problems that they have, as well. So we can identify problems and try to solve those.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.