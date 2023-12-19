Bullitt County teacher terminated after alleged inappropriate conduct with students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt Central High School teacher has been fired following allegations of inappropriate conduct with students.

The district received allegations against Rodney Stults from a former student on May 19, 2023. Those allegations were reported to the Cabinet for Health & Family Services and to the Shepherdsville Police Department, launching an investigation.

Stults was accused of violating numerous district policies regarding his communication with students. The Shepherdsville Police Department said the allegations involved several female students between 2013-2022.

The district released a statement saying the investigation also substantiated allegations of former students being invited to the teacher’s home and on camping trips, after graduation. Those however were not in violation of BCPS policy. Dr. Jesse Bacon, the Bullitt County Schools superintendent, addressed the violations with Stults, but BCPS says they were “unable to substantiate any other allegations warranting termination at that time.”

On July 12, the district was advised by Shepherdsville police that additional former students came forward alleging inappropriate conduct that happened while they were in school. With that information, Bacon reassigned Stults to administrative, non-teaching duties only, pending the outcome of the police investigation.

A letter dated August 9 from Assistant Bullitt County Attorney Nathan Ray Batey II to Shepherdsville police said the investigation detailed at least eight possible victims who had made allegations against Stults regarding inappropriate behavior. Stults is accused of kissing individuals on the face, having students sit in his lap, providing alcohol to minors, and inappropriate communication through phone, text, and social media.

On Tuesday, Shepherdsville police sent a release saying no criminal charges could be filed due to time limitations and questions of jurisdiction. Due to this, police said the case is now closed.

“Some of the allegations occurred here in Bullitt County, while others happened outside of Bullitt County,” the letter from Batey read. “Those acts outside of Bullitt County we have no jurisdiction to charge and even if we were able to meet the jurisdictional element, all of the acts involved are outside of the one-year statute of limitations on misdemeanor offenses. While we as an office are concerned about the grooming behaviors alleged to have occurred, unfortunately, we can find no actionable charge to proceed with at this time, given the issues of jurisdiction and statute of limitations. We would welcome further review if any further evidence is discovered or other victims come forward with other allegations.”

Through further review and investigation, Bacon terminated Stults’ contract with BCPS.

“The safety and well-being of our students will always be our top priorities,” BCPS said in their statement. “Therefore, we hold all staff members to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct. Any behavior that compromises the trust and authority placed in our educators is unacceptable.”

