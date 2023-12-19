Contact Troubleshooters
Father dies while protecting his daughter in a car crash

Earlier this month Alanis’ brother Alonso Garcia was crossing the street with his 2-year-old daughter when he saw a car headed in his direction. (Source: KUSA, Karla Alanis)
By Jalessa Irizarry, KUSA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
DENVER, Col. (KUSA) – Christmas may be a week away, but this year, an arrangement of condolences replaces where a tree should be outside a home in Colorado.

“There’s nothing worth celebrating,” Karla Alanis said. “We see everyone else celebrating, and we just can’t.”

Earlier this month Alanis’ brother Alonso Garcia was crossing the street with his 2-year-old daughter when he saw a car headed in his direction.

“He was struck by the vehicle first, and luckily he was able to push the baby out of the way in her stroller. She fell over and scratched her head; my brother took most of the hit from the car,” Alanis said.

The driver stayed on scene and was cited at the time.

Alanis said her brother was rushed to the hospital with a number of injuries including broken ribs, a fractured ankle and a torn ACL.

He was released from the hospital a day and a half after the crash, but about two days later, Alanis found Garcia unresponsive.

“I gave him CPR for seven minutes tried to help him, kept talking, I was like, ‘Don’t do this, wake up, wake up, your daughter’s still waiting for you,’” Alanis recalled.

Sadly, Garcia did not survive.

“What are we doing to tell his daughter when she asks for her dad?” she wondered.

While she doesn’t have the answers, Alanis knows that while this holiday is not worth celebrating, family always is.

“Tell them you love them one more time because you never know when it’s going to be the last,” Alanis said.

Copyright 2023 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

