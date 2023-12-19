FORECAST: Cold sunshine this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Another night below freezing ahead

Highs in the 50s through the weekend

Showers chances increase over the holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cold yet sunny afternoon ahead of us. Highs in the Metro look to reach into the lower 40s for a couple of hours. Most areas will fall short of that with highs in the upper 30s.

While not as cold as the previous night, the thermometers will still sink below freezing with widespread 20s likely.

Clouds continue to increase on Wednesday. However, we’ll see enough sunshine (along with southerly wind) to push highs into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday night’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s and 30s.

Outlook toward Christmas: Rain showers will be possible with highs in the 50s. The heaviest of the rain looks to take place toward Christmas afternoon and night.

