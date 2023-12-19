Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Cold sunshine this afternoon

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown neighborhood.(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another night below freezing ahead
  • Highs in the 50s through the weekend
  • Showers chances increase over the holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cold yet sunny afternoon ahead of us. Highs in the Metro look to reach into the lower 40s for a couple of hours. Most areas will fall short of that with highs in the upper 30s.

While not as cold as the previous night, the thermometers will still sink below freezing with widespread 20s likely.

Clouds continue to increase on Wednesday. However, we’ll see enough sunshine (along with southerly wind) to push highs into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday night’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s and 30s.

Outlook toward Christmas: Rain showers will be possible with highs in the 50s. The heaviest of the rain looks to take place toward Christmas afternoon and night.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Parham was identified by KSP after 25 years missing.
KSP uses advanced DNA technology to identify human remains discovered 25 years ago
Jamey Noel
Indiana State Police raid Clark County Airport in ongoing Noel investigation
Brice Rhodes is currently on trial for triple murder in 2016.
Jury finds Brice Rhodes guilty on all counts in triple murder case
UofL junior wide receiver Jamari Thrash has opted out the Dec. 27, 2023 Holiday Bowl game...
UofL’s Thrash opts out of Holiday Bowl

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 12/19/23
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
WAVE 5 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 12/18/23
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 12/15/23