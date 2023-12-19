FORECAST: Gradual warmth leads to wetter weather by Christmas

WEATHER HEADLINES

Another cold night, but not quite as frigid

Gradual warmth and clouds lead us to an almost spring-like Christmas weekend

White Christmas in WAVE Country? Try green on the radar instead.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds and a southeasterly wind will prevent temperatures from dropping as much as they did Monday night, but we’ll still be cold tonight into early Wednesday as lows drop solidly into the 20s.

While clouds will increase somewhat on Wednesday, we’ll keep enough sunshine and southerly wind influence around to boost us into the 50s for highs. Clouds will be more numerous Wednesday night, helping to insulate us even further.

Lows will only drop into the 30s in most areas Thursday morning thanks to this. Winter begins on Thursday at 10:27 PM ET, but it won’t feel like it.

Under a cloudy sky, we’ll see highs in the 50s during the daytime hours.

By Friday we’ll pick up a small shower chance north of I-64 during the day as a warm front moves in. This will not only generate the rain chance but will also boost us close to 60 degrees for highs this weekend.

Small shower chances during this upcoming Christmas weekend will lead up to a more widespread rain event on Christmas Day Monday. That’s not what White Christmas fans want to hear, but it’s the price to pay for 2022’s White Christmas and near-record cold!

