FORECAST: Sunny and cold Tuesday; Mild weather returns Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wind chills in the teens this morning

Highs in the 50s through the weekend

Showers chances increase over the holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite abundant sunshine temperatures will struggle to warm today. Highs top out in the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon. Tonight will not be as cold as previous nights due to increasing clouds and southerly winds. Expect lows in the 20s by Wednesday morning.

Clouds continue to increase on Wednesday. However, we’ll see enough sunshine (along with southerly wind) to push highs into the upper 40s and low 50s. Wednesday night’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s and 30s.

Mild weather lasts through the weekend as rain chances begin increase for the area. Stay tuned for more updates on that setup.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.