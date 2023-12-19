Contact Troubleshooters
Former Fern Creek firefighter needs help battling pancreatic cancer

Jim has served the Highview, Fern Creek, and surrounding communities for over 29 years as a Volunteer and Career Firefighter (Captain, Ret.), past Highview Fire Board of Trustee Member, current Commander of the Fern Creek Fire & EMS Honor Guard, and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Fern Creek Fire Department is hoping to help one of its members beat cancer.

Jim French was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in November. He is the current commander of the Fern Creek Fire and EMS Honor Guard.

Before joining Fer Creek Fire, French was a volunteer and career firefighter at the Highview Fire Department.

French said the people he has met over his 29-year career are fueling his battle.

“That’s my second family,” French said. “And I care about those people and those people show that they care for me and my family. It’s been great, unfortunately, you know, cancer is there. We’re hoping that- I just did my fourth treatment and we’re getting ready to do another PET scan to see if the cancer is shrinking.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support French. For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

