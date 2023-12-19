Former Indiana state senator seeking Clark County Council seat

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Former Indiana State Senator Ron Grooms would like the opportunity to serve on the Clark County Council.

The Republican who represented the Jeffersonville area in the Indiana Senate did not choose to run for a fourth consecutive term. He now wants to fill the vacant Clark County Council District 2 seat, according to WAVE News media partner the News & Tribune.

Councilor Darci Schiller is serving that seat through the end of the year and will begin her four-year term serving the Clarksville Town Council in January.

This Clark County Council seat that Grooms is seeking to serve on will expire at the end of 2026.

Before Grooms became a state senator, he served on the Jeffersonville City Council.

