Frankfort Avenue and River Road intersection to be shut down for construction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heads up drivers! Next week, concrete pavement at the intersection of Frankfort Avenue and River Road will be removed and replaced.

Drivers should prepare for Frankfort Ave. to be shut down at that intersection starting Tuesday, December 26, 2023, through Friday, January 5, 2024.

River Road will remain open through this work.

