Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Gerad Parker named new football coach at Troy University

The Lawrence County, Ky product becomes the third former Wildcat to be head coach of the Trojans
Gerad Parker
Gerad Parker(Troy University)
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former UK receiver Gerad Parker will be formally announced as the new football head coach at Troy Tuesday afternoon. The 42-year-old Parker was Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator during the 2023 regular season with previous coaching stops at Duke, Purdue, Marshall, Penn State, and UT Martin.

Parker was a teammate of former Troy coach, and current West Virginia coach, Neal Brown at UK in 2000 and was Brown’s offensive coordinator at WVU in 2020-2021.

Keeping with the Kentucky connection, Parker will be the third hire in a decade with UK ties. Besides Brown, Jon Sumrall had guided the Trojans the last two seasons winning a pair of Sun Belt Conference titles.

Parker played at Kentucky from 2000-2003 and prior to that was the state’s all-time leader in receiving yards while playing at Lawrence County in an option offense.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens Drug Trafficking
Louisville pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreen’s drive-thru
Jamey Noel
Indiana State Police raid Clark County Airport in ongoing Noel investigation
I-64 East closed after crash
Louisville business owner Garrett Cissell shares how thieves stole thousands from his two...
Louisville business owner loses thousands after back to back robberies at his stores
Cyr T. Wilson, 26, of Louisville, is charged with three counts of third-degree rape and one...
Indictment on rape, sex abuse charges returned against ex-JCPS band teacher