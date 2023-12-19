Contact Troubleshooters
Gov. Andy Beshear unveils budget plan for new fiscal year

By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear laid out his budget plan Monday night, during a broadcast on KET. The $136.6 billion plan aims to address concerns that families worry about most, including education, jobs, public safety and health care.

Governor Beshear first unveiled a portion of his state budget proposal back in October, when he was still running for reelection. A week after he was sworn in for his second term, he’s detailing the rest of the proposed budget. Starting with an 11 percent raise for school employees across the board.

“This pay raise would move us to 24th place in starting teacher pay and up to 25th place in average teacher pay. Acting now would go a long way in showing our educators we care about them while paying them closer to what they deserve,” Beshear said.

Beshear also wants to spend $172 million each year to fund universal preschool for all four-year-old children. He said that would mean about 34,000 more children in Kentucky would be provided a preschool education.

“This would be an unprecedented investment for Kentucky’s children. Imagine the difference it would make when every single Kentucky child enters kindergarten prepared to learn.”

Under his ‘Forward Together’ budget proposal, Beshear is requesting $500 million in state funds for clean water programs over two years, to match the $500 million in federal dollars that have already been allocated.

He said he’s asking for another $10 million to fund affordable housing initiatives over the next two years.

“To provide more Kentuckians in need with affordable housing. This would mark the first investment of general funds into this program in almost 20 years.”

Beshear also promised an unprecedented investment in high speed internet.

“We secured a nearly one point one billion dollar federal grant which will be the largest public investment in high speed internet in state history.”

By matching funds, Beshear said every Kentucky household could have internet access.

The Governor also proposed investments in training stipends for state and local law enforcement, to improve and repair state parks, and he also requested funding to continue road, bridge and highway improvement projects.

