Harbor House Harmonies spreads cheer to assisted living residents

(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff and Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday, the Harbor House Harmonies helped residents at a local assisted living facility get into the Christmas spirit with a special caroling performance.

Harbor House of Louisville offers meaningful activities to adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Staff brought together the Harbor House Harmonies, a choir of participants who wanted to get more involved in the community.

With Christmas around the corner, they wanted to spread joy by singing carols to the residents at Brookdale Stonestreet Assisted Living.

Those helping the Harbor House Harmonies said this was the choir’s 3rd performance and that the group helps participants find their passion.

“It is amazing,” Lead DSP Harbor House Yolanda Darnell said. “God is good, that’s all I can say, he is truly truly good. This group of people that we work with, it’s just amazing, because all of them come from different backgrounds. So, yes, it’s amazing for me, and I’m just honored to work with them “

The Harbor House Harmonies will perform for their peers during the Harbor House Christmas Party this Thursday.

