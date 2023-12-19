Contact Troubleshooters
Indictment on rape, sex abuse charges returned against ex-JCPS band teacher

Scales of Justice
Scales of Justice(Source: MGN)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A former band teacher at a JCPS high school has been indicted on sex-related charges.

A Jefferson County Grand Jury returned the indictment on December 18 against Cyr T. Wilson, 26, of Louisville, on three counts of third-degree rape and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, the charges are in connection to a series of crimes that happened between August 1, 2017 and June 30, 2020. During that time, Wilson was the assistant band director at Ballard High School.

Wilson is set to be arraigned on January 8 in Jefferson Circuit Court.

