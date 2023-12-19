Contact Troubleshooters
Inside the holiday rush at USPS

It's one of the busiest times of the year for the post office and WAVE News got an inside look...
It's one of the busiest times of the year for the post office and WAVE News got an inside look at the holiday rush.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s one of the busiest times of the year for the post office and WAVE News got an inside look at the holiday rush.

A WAVE News crew stopped by the Louisville Processing and Distribution Center on Gardiner Lane on Tuesday where employees were busy sorting holiday cards, packages and other pieces of mail.

To help handle the increase in volume, the post office has hired 10,000 extra employees nationwide, allowing them to finish jobs competitors can’t.

“Well, one of the well-hidden secrets is that competition, in certain instances, actually depends on us to finish their product,” Processing Support Specialist Rick Rosenbury said. “They don’t deliver to every household in the world. We do. So, that’s an advantage we have over our competition.”

Right now, the United States Postal Service is processing about 70 million pieces of mail each day.

The shipping deadline for Ground Advantage, First-Class Mail and Priority Mail have already passed. Wednesday, Dec 20 is the deadline to ship with Priority Mail Express.

