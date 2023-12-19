Investigation begins after 10 Bullitt County inmates test positive for meth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ten inmates in the Bullitt County Detention Center tested positive on a drug screen for methamphetamine.

Investigators learned an inmate on road crew colluded with his significant other to have meth dropped off at the work site.

The meth was then brought back to the Detention Center and distributed to paying inmates through laundry.

All cells have been searched by officers and K-9 units.

No other information was released. This is an ongoing investigation.

