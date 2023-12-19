Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman recovering from double mastectomy surgery

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s Lieutenant Governor is recovering after the double mastectomy she underwent Monday.

“Concerns were raised to me during a recent routine physical exam,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said in a statement. “With a significant family history of cancer, I made the decision to have a double mastectomy. I am happy to report that a successful surgery was performed today, and I expect to make a full recovery.”

Coleman thanked the healthcare team that helped her through her surgery for their kindness and expertise and said she was grateful for the support of her family and her ‘compassionate friend,’ Governor Beshear.

Coleman signed off with a message not only about the importance of seeing your doctor but of kindness and understanding.

“As Kentucky’s highest elected teacher, it is only fitting that I leave you with a little homework: Schedule those preventative exams you’ve put off, hug your people a little tighter and be kind, because everyone is fighting a battle you may know nothing about,” Coleman said.

