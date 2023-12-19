Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KSP: Authorities searching for Hardin County Detention Center escapee

Source: Hardin County Detention Center
Source: Hardin County Detention Center(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police said an inmate escaped from the the Hardin County Detention Center.

KSP was notified on Monday around 8:30 a.m. about Tony R. Stephens, 37, missing from the HCDC substance abuse program annex, according to an announcement.

Stephens is a white male who is 5′9″ and weighs 160 lbs. He‘s bald with blue eyes and was being held on drug possession charges.

His last listed address was in Fordsville in Ohio County, Kentucky, but officials believe he may be headed to the Covington/northern Kentucky area.

Authorities say no one should approach Stephens if they see him. Anyone with information can call KSP at (270) 766-5078 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Sunny and cold Tuesday; Mild weather returns Wednesday
Roger Parham was identified by KSP after 25 years missing.
KSP uses advanced DNA technology to identify human remains discovered 25 years ago
Jamey Noel
Indiana State Police raid Clark County Airport in ongoing Noel investigation
Brice Rhodes is currently on trial for triple murder in 2016.
Jury finds Brice Rhodes guilty on all counts in triple murder case
UofL junior wide receiver Jamari Thrash has opted out the Dec. 27, 2023 Holiday Bowl game...
UofL’s Thrash opts out of Holiday Bowl

Latest News

Jim has served the Highview, Fern Creek, and surrounding communities for over 29 years as a...
Former Fern Creek firefighter needs help battling pancreatic cancer
Louisville jail turns tide after numerous overdoses, deaths
Roger Parham was identified by KSP after 25 years missing.
KSP uses advanced DNA technology to identify human remains discovered 25 years ago
There were hundreds of vendors throughout every square inch of the historic building selling...
Flea Off Market Holiday Bazaar returns to the Henry Clay