KSP: Authorities searching for Hardin County Detention Center escapee

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police said an inmate escaped from the the Hardin County Detention Center.

KSP was notified on Monday around 8:30 a.m. about Tony R. Stephens, 37, missing from the HCDC substance abuse program annex, according to an announcement.

Stephens is a white male who is 5′9″ and weighs 160 lbs. He‘s bald with blue eyes and was being held on drug possession charges.

His last listed address was in Fordsville in Ohio County, Kentucky, but officials believe he may be headed to the Covington/northern Kentucky area.

Authorities say no one should approach Stephens if they see him. Anyone with information can call KSP at (270) 766-5078 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.