KY Attorney General-elect introduces positions to prosecute cases involving children

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorney General-elect Russell Coleman is preparing to take office at the start of the new year, replacing the current office-holder, Daniel Cameron.

A priority of Coleman will be child exploitation cases. As a U.S. Attorney, he said he witnessed an increase in crimes related to the exploitation of children.

On Monday, he introduced the newly formed role of Deputy Commissioner for Counter Exploitation, to be fielded by Jeremy Murrell, who previously specialized in digital forensics within Kentucky State Police.

“We saw the predatory activity increase dramatically, so it’s important not just symbolically for me,” Coleman said. “It’s not just podium talk. I need someone to lead. We’re not going to be able to eliminate all this predatory conduct. I could have shut down the U.S. Attorney’s Office and prosecuted nothing but child exploitation cases and been busy.”

A big change coming for the department is the addition of the Child Support Enforcement program, which is being moved from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Coleman appointed Amy Burke as the Interim Chief of Child Support Enforcement. Burke previously served as chief prosecutor for the Kenton County Attorney’s Office.

The Child Support Enforcement program, Coleman said, will as much as double the office’s staff.

Coleman also addressed the idea being floated around by republican lawmakers of a new state crime lab in Louisville, to alleviate a state-wide backlog. He didn’t have an opinion on the lab but added the following.

“We have to ensure our forensic science infrastructure is sufficiently funded,” Coleman said. “That it is large enough to respond so that we can prosecute cases. We’re in a situation now where the lab is underwater.”

