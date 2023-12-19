Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville business owner loses thousands after back to back robberies at his stores

Louisville business owner Garrett Cissell shares how thieves stole thousands from his two stores in the highlands.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -A Louisville business owner says he tried to take matters into his own hands to stop robberies at his two stores in the last two weeks.

The Free Hype Shop’s Garrett Cissell says he lost thousands of dollars worth of merchandise after his clothing and shoe stores were broken into and robbed during the busy holiday shopping season.

The holiday season is one of the most important for his businesses and now he’s just trying to manage the losses and make do with what he has.

On Nov. 30, Cissell experienced every business owner’s nightmare.

Surveillance footage shows two people rummaging through FreeHype Clothing Store in the Highlands taking anything they can get their hands on.

A scene that Cissell tried to stop as soon as he was notified.

”When I got the call the first time I was about seven to eight minutes away, so I was speeding here and I actually ran a red light and got t-boned,” Cissell explained.

He says the thieves were able to walk away with about $20,000 worth of clothes after they broke down his backdoor.

After suffering that loss, Cissell stayed open in hopes to stay on track for the holidays but two weeks later his shoe store was hit.

”I was actually down the street this time and I was able to pull up and I was honking at them and trying to stop their car from pulling off by parking behind them and what not and they just hit the curbs and dipped off,” Cissell said.

But he’s not alone. An LMPD database shows 57 robberies in the last two months, with 23 in December alone.

Cissell says the second set of robbers busted through his front door and ran off with more than 140 mismatched sneakers and 10 sets of pairs that matched.

An amount he believes costs him more than $45,000 in lost inventory and a huge hit in one of the most important times of the year.

”Hands down, this is normally, besides Black Friday, our best week of business,” Cissell said. “The day before Christmas is always maybe our best day for the year in terms of one day of sales.”

$65,000 in lost merchandise and thousands more in damages is tough for a small business.

Cissell says what hurts even more knowing is his business was robbed despite their efforts to help the community.

”It just hurts my feelings to know that I give back and it gets taken away from us in the long run,” Cissell said.

Cissell has been a business owner since his teen years and tells me he has learned that losses like this are really just lessons and he’s going to keep pushing forward and make due with what he has.

”We’re just going to ride out what we’re going through. We’re going to assess the damage and I do have security upped as much as I can get it to in the next couple weeks,” Cissell said.

He says the shops will continue to be open through the holidays as they still have hundreds of shoes and pieces of clothing ready to go.

They also have a GoFundMe to help with their losses. If you’d like to help you can find the link here.

