Louisville City FC announces 2024 schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville City FC announced their 2024 schedule Monday.

2024 will mark their 10th season since the club first started back in 2015.

To kick off the season, LouCity will play an away game against El Paso Locomotive FC on March 16. Their home season starts March 23 against Pittsburg Riverhounds SC.

The season will run through October with 34 games in total, 17 home and 17 away. For the most part, home games will fall on Saturdays.

“The schedule release is always an exciting time for fans and for the club,” coach Danny Cruz said in a press release. “It puts everyone in a position to plan accordingly with some exciting games on the calendar. I am looking forward to getting back on the field with our group and doing everything that we can to lift a trophy for this club and this community.”

LouCity said they’re looking to build on last season’s ninth-straight run to the USL Eastern Conference Final. LouCity is still the only team to win back-to-back USL Championship titles, with their respective 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Read below for the full schedule, with home games bolded:

March 16: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. LouCity

March 23: LouCity vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

March 30: LouCity vs. Birmingham Legion FC

April 6: LouCity vs. Indy Eleven

April 9: Charleston Battery vs. LouCity

April 20: Loudoun United FC vs. LouCity

April 27: LouCity vs. Hartford Athletic

May 11: LouCity vs. Orange County SC

May 18: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. LouCity

May 25: Rhode Island FC vs. LouCity

May 29: LouCity vs. Detroit City FC

June 1: Miami FC vs. LouCity

June 8: LouCity vs. North Carolina FC

June 15: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. LouCity

June 19: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. LouCity

June 22: LouCity vs. Rhode Island FC

June 29: Birmingham Legion FC vs. LouCity

July 6: Oakland Roots SC vs. LouCity

July 19: LouCity vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

July 27: LouCity vs. Monterey Bay FC

August 3: New Mexico United vs. LouCity

August 10: LouCity vs. Sacramento Republic FC

August 17: LouCity vs. Charleston Battery

August 24: Hartford Athletic vs. LouCity

August 31: North Carolina FC vs. LouCity

September 6: LouCity vs. Loudoun United FC

September 14: FC Tulsa vs. LouCity

September 21: Detroit City FC vs. LouCity

September 28: LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC

October 2: LouCity vs. Miami FC

October 5: Indy Eleven vs. LouCity

October 12: LouCity vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

October 19: San Antonio FC vs. LouCity

October 26: LouCity vs. Phoenix Rising FC

